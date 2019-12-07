HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police is investigating following two Saturday afternoon robberies that appear to be connected.

On Saturday, at around 3:07 p.m., police responded to a robbery that happened at Havard Variety Store on Chebucto Road in Halifax, just moments before they arrived on the scene.

Harvard Variety employees reported two males wearing masks – one of whom was armed with a knife and entered the store demanding cigarettes.

The suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cigartettes in an unknown direction of travel.

On the same day, at 3:29 p.m., police responded to a second robbery that happened at a Subway location on Alma Crescent in Halifax, just moments before they arrived on the scene.

Subway employeed reported two males wearing masks – one of whom was armed with a knife and entered the store demanding money.

The suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money in an unknown direction of travel.

No one was injured in either of the robberies and police remain in both areas actively searching to locate the suspects .

The suspects in both robberies are described as:

Suspect #1 – Male, 25-30-years-old, 5-foot-10 with a thin build wearing a black mask, black jacket and black sweat pants, and was armed with a knife.

Suspect #2 – Male, 25-30-years old, 5-foot-10 with a thin build; wearing a black mask, black jacket and black sweat pants.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning the robberies to contact them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.