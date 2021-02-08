HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are investigating after a man was found dead in the hallway of a building following a weapons complaint Sunday night.

Halifax Regional Police say at approximately 8:50 p.m., officer responded to a weapons complaint at an address in the 600 block of Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.

Officers located a deceased male upon arrival in the hallway of a building. The man has not been identified.

Police are investigating the death as suspicious and ask the public to avoid the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.