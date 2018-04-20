

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police is investigating a single-vehicle collision that involved a suspected impaired driver.

Police responded to the crash in the area of Masschusetts Avenue and Robie Street around 9:55 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, callers reported a suspected impaired driver speeding from Dartmouth across the MacKay Bridge.

Police say the vehicle travelled up a grass embankment at the end of the bridge and drove over a cement wall. Officers say the vehicle turned over and landed on its roof.

No one was injured in the collision.

Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and he was arrested for impaired driving after failing a breath test.

Officers say a 40-year-old man from Tantallon will be charged with impaired driving offences and he is scheduled for court at a later date.

Traffic on Massachusetts Avenue was reduced to one lane temporarily.