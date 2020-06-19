HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a man suspected to be involved in a sexual assault.

The alleged assault happened between 9:30 and 11:30 Thursday night in the area of a bus shelter on Titus Street in Halifax, between Evans Avenue and Main Avenue.

Police say a man sexually assaulted a woman not believed to be known to him.

No other details were released about the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or using the P3 Tips App.