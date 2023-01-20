Halifax police officers not responsible for collision that left four people injured: SIRT
Nova Scotia's police watchdog says Halifax Regional Police officers are not responsible for a collision that happened following a short police pursuit in June 2022.
The two-vehicle crash left four people injured. One person, a 61-year-old male pedestrian, was struck by one of the vehicles and suffered a broken leg on Herring Cove Road.
On June 25, 2022, SIRT received a referral from Halifax Regional Police (HRP) regarding the collision.
Moments before the crash, SIRT says in its report that HRP officers tried to stop a suspect vehicle, but decided to abandon the pursuit as the driver refused to stop and accelerated away.
The vehicle then collided with a second vehicle, pushing it into the pedestrian, who was on the sidewalk.
SIRT says the suspect vehicle was later found abandoned, but police couldn’t find the suspect.
"The SIRT investigation commenced immediately to determine whether the actions of the police impacted on the collision that occurred, which resulted in a broken leg to the pedestrian that was struck," reads the report.
SIRT says, during its investigation, investigators spoke with the three people in the vehicle that was struck.
All three people told SIRT they did not see the vehicle that struck them before the collision. According to SIRT, all three people suffered soft tissue injuries and were treated and released from hospital.
Two witnesses to the collision also told SIRT they saw the suspect vehicle pass them at a high rate of speed and strike the vehicle in the curb lane, forcing it up onto the sidewalk. Both witnesses said there were no police cars chasing the suspect vehicle, and it was only after a period of time that other police cars came along at a normal speed.
"Two other civilian witnesses who lived next door to where the vehicles collided gave statements indicating the suspect vehicle was not being pursued by police when it struck the other vehicle. They did see police vehicles arrive soon after to check on the injured parties," said SIRT'S report.
In SIRT's conclusion, it says the actions that caused the injuries to the three people in the second vehicle and the pedestrian were the result of the suspect driving dangerously.
"Therefore, no actions of the police officers involved contributed to the collision that occurred and no charges arise from their actions," said the report.
SIRT's full report can be found online.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BoC expected to deliver eighth consecutive rate hike, but it's probably the last one
Economists don't believe the Bank of Canada is ready to hit the brakes on its interest rate-hiking cycle just yet, even as signs grow that inflation is easing and the economy is softening.
LIVE | Investigators believe shootout was main goal of gunmen in fatal B.C. bank incident
Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.
This is how thieves stole a Toronto condo and sold it for $970,000
Moffy Yu, a former international student who now lives in China's Hubei province, said she never put her home in Toronto up for sale. Instead, she says, it was stolen.
B.C. man approved for financial compensation for vaccine injury, others still waiting for help
A B.C. man who suffered a rare COVID-19 vaccine injury that left him paralyzed will be getting financial support from the federal government.
Returning to school within 2 days of a concussion linked to faster recovery in kids: study
Returning to school within two days of a concussion can lead to faster recovery in youth and children, according to a new Canadian study.
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6 per cent of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs.
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
Family of man killed in alleged Toronto swarming attack slams justice system as teen girls seek bail
The family of a homeless man who died after an alleged 'swarming' attack by a group of teen girls in Toronto is speaking out, slamming what they say are 'flaws' in the youth criminal justice system.
Canada hopes to position itself as future leader in commercial space launches
Canada is hoping to capitalize on its vast geography and space expertise to position itself as the next global player in commercial space launches.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dead after reported assault in Toronto's Financial District
A woman has died and a man is in custody following a reported assault in downtown Toronto, police say.
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
4 teens arrested after allegedly stealing $1.2M in gold and silver
Four teens, some as young as 15, are facing charges after they allegedly stole $1.2 million worth of gold and silver from a precious metals store on Bloor Street at gunpoint, only to be apprehended while fleeing the scene.
Calgary
-
1 dead, 3 injured after semi hits parked vehicles on Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary
One man is dead and three others were taken to hospital after a semi crashed into two semis parked on the shoulder of the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary early Friday morning.
-
University of Calgary students upset over proposed tuition hikes
Those who attend the University of Calgary could see another increase in tuition and the Students' Union (SU) says if it's approved, some may not be able to afford to keep learning.
-
Bret Hart opening 'Hitman's Bar' in Calgary
Calgary will soon be home to a new bar owned by none other than Bret 'Hitman' Hart.
Montreal
-
Second allegation of sexual misconduct surfaces against prominent Quebec cardinal
The Roman Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City has confirmed that it received a second complaint involving allegations of sexual misconduct by Cardinal Marc Ouellet, the former archbishop in the Quebec capital.
-
Don't tell mom: Quebec girl, 6, secretly racks up $2,100 Amazon bill
A Montreal-area mother says she was shocked to learn her clever six-year-old daughter was able to buy more than $2,100 worth of purchases on her Amazon account right under her nose.
-
Former Montreal hockey coach sentenced 1 year for secretly filming minors in bathroom
A former lawyer and ex-hockey coach who filmed minors with a hidden camera in the bathroom of his Quebec cottage was sentenced Thursday to one year behind bars.
Edmonton
-
First beds at temporary west Edmonton shelter open Friday
The new temporary shelter on Stony Plain Road that was approved by the city in November will partially open on Friday.
-
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Leon Draisaitl, Stuart Skinner named to NHL All-Star roster with Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid won’t be the only Edmonton Oiler heading to Florida for the NHL All-Star Weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario woman says she was too shocked to tell her mother she'd won $60M Lotto Max jackpot
An Ontario woman said she was left so speechless after learning she had won a $60-million Lotto Max jackpot, she couldn't even tell her mother the good news during their 30-minute drive home.
-
New Omicron sub-variant ' Kraken' detected in Sudbury District
Sudbury's health unit says the new Omicron sub-variant, nicknamed the 'Kraken,' has been detected in the area.
-
Brands of cheese sold in Ontario recalled after illness outbreak
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for two brands of soft and semi-soft surface-ripened cheese due to possible Listeria contamination.
London
-
Middlesex Hospital Alliance gets $800K from province to operate first-ever MRI machine
Strathroy Middlesex General Hospital is getting its first magnetic resonance imaging machine (MRI) with operational funding from the provincial government.
-
Pedestrian struck in west London
Serious injuries are reported after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in west London on Friday. Around 6:20 a.m., police, fire and paramedics responded to the area of Grand View Avenue and Commissioners Road West.
-
Suspect wanted for multiple break and enters facing new charges: London police
A man wanted in connection to an alleged string of break and enters near Western University is now facing additional charges, as London police once again renew their call to the public for help in locating the missing suspect.
Winnipeg
-
Two charged after child and father assaulted on bus: Winnipeg police
Two people have been charged after they allegedly assaulted a father and his 10-year-old son on a Winnipeg Transit bus Thursday night.
-
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Judge acquits RCMP officer who punched man at a bar in northern Manitoba
A judge has acquitted an RCMP officer who punched a man while leaving a bar in northern Manitoba.
Ottawa
-
Some federal government IT workers exempt from return-to-office plan
As federal public servants begin returning to the office for at least two days a week, the government is granting exemptions to certain employees.
-
Noting transmissibility of 'Kraken' COVID-19 subvariant, officials again urge booster shots
As the first pandemic-response guidelines of the year were released in Canada, public health officials warned its 'too early' to relax COVID-19 measures, noting the spread of the subvariant known as XBB.1.5, or Kraken.
-
Man wounded in shooting in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood
Ottawa police say officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Gilmour and O'Connor streets just after 7 p.m. Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal Prince Albert police shooting followed 'foot chase,' investigators say
A police shooting in Prince Albert which that left a man dead followed a brief pursuit on foot, according to investigators.
-
More deaths, fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported in Sask. bi-weekly CRISP report
The most recent respiratory illness numbers released in Saskatchewan show a plateau in most sicknesses, but 16 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in the first two weeks of January.
-
North Battleford man battling depression left without help
In 2022, Scott Smith says he was turned away from Battlefords Union Hospital while he was in a bout of depression.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 100 tents removed from East Hastings since summer order, city staff say 83 remain
In the six months since Vancouver’s fire chief ordered for tents to be cleared from East Hastings Street, city staff say dozens remain.
-
Coroner investigating after bones discovered near B.C. hiking trail, RCMP say
A discovery of bones near a Kamloops, B.C., park has prompted an investigation by local authorities and the coroner.
-
Vancouver Special gutted by fire, officials say residents safe and uninjured
Residents of a Vancouver Special that erupted in flames Friday morning are all safe, according to fire officials, who are now investigating the cause of the blaze.
Regina
-
Panel recommends approval of 4% SaskPower rate increase
An April 1 four per cent rate increase from SaskPower has been recommended for approval from the Saskatchewan Rate Review Panel, a news release said.
-
2 charged in drug trafficking investigation, fentanyl and methamphetamine seized: Regina police
Over 820 grams of fentanyl and other items were found as part of a drug trafficking investigation in and around Regina.
-
More deaths, fewer hospitalizations due to COVID-19 reported in Sask. bi-weekly CRISP report
The most recent respiratory illness numbers released in Saskatchewan show a plateau in most sicknesses, but 16 people who tested positive for COVID-19 died in the first two weeks of January.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE | Investigators believe shootout was main goal of gunmen in fatal B.C. bank incident
Police will release the results of their investigation into the dramatic shootout last June in which two gunmen were killed outside a Victoria-area bank branch.
-
'The word's out': Frequent whale sightings bring tourists to small Vancouver Island village
Port Alice, B.C., was once known for its cellulose mill, but years after its closure sightings of one of the largest whale species on earth is becoming the talk of the town.
-
$50M in upgrades announced at Vancouver Island mill, 100-plus employees to be brought back
A B.C.-based paper company says more than 100 workers will return to one of its mills on Vancouver Island after $50 million in upgrades were announced at the site.