Halifax police release image of suspect in July shooting
Halifax Regional Police have released an image of a man suspected in a shooting in the city last month.
Police responded to the shooting in the 1600 block of Argyle Street around 3:30 a.m. on July 10.
Police say a group of people got into a physical alteration and one man was shot. The 22-year-old was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect on Wednesday.
Police describe him as a Black man in his 20s. He is about five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build and short black hair and facial hair.
The suspect was wearing a black T-shirt, jeans, red sneakers, and a grey shoulder bag at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Police add residents may also contact the Halifax police Gun Violence Tip Line at 902-490-5151.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
Donald Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination as he testified under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general's long-running civil investigation into his business dealings, the former U.S. president said in a statement.
Some air passengers take claims to court, seeking compensation for delays, missing bags
With some airlines denying compensation for delayed flights or missing baggage, a few Canadian passengers are taking their claims to court.
Donald Trump 'took the Fifth.' What does it actually mean?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump showed up Wednesday for questioning under oath in New York's civil investigation into his business practices. But he quickly made clear he wouldn't be answering.
BREAKING | Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. has been viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
Watch as a small plane crash-lands on a California freeway; no injuries
The pilot and passenger aboard a single-engine plane survived a dramatic crash-landing on a California freeway, in video captured on a dashcam.
Plastics producers ask court to quash planned federal ban on single-use straws, cups
More than two dozen plastic makers are asking the Federal Court to put an end to Ottawa's plan to ban several single-use plastic items including straws, cutlery and takeout containers.
Draft speech on residential schools edited out blaming Ottawa for abuse: documents
Ottawa was careful to avoid admitting abuses Indigenous children suffered at residential schools happened 'at the hands of the federal government' in remarks prepared for a Liberal cabinet minister after the discovery of unmarked graves last year, documents show.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Well-known Brampton, Ont. real estate agent, media personality savagely attacked outside home
A well-known real estate agent and media personality in Brampton, Ont. has been viciously attacked in broad daylight in his own driveway by three men, two of whom appear to be wielding an axe and a machete.
-
Hundreds of charges laid after Ontario police bust group accused of smuggling guns, fentanyl
A nearly ten-months long investigation by multiple Ontario police services has resulted in more than 400 criminal charges laid on a group of 22 individuals accused of smuggling guns and drugs over the Canadian-U.S. border.
-
These are the new powers Doug Ford wants to give the mayor of Toronto
Here's a rundown of some of the changes Doug Ford's government is proposing for the mayor’s office.
Calgary
-
Vehicle in downtown hit-and-run that injured pedestrian found, driver still sought
The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
Court appearance put over for man accused in deadly Banff bar dispute
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
-
Oil production booms in Alberta
Daily crude oil production in Alberta has increased in 2022 amid high demand and high price environment, according to economists.
Montreal
-
Religious minorities feel less safe, welcome in Quebec since Bill 21 was adopted: survey
A new study shows that religious minorities in Quebec, particularly women, feel less safe and less welcome in the social fabric of society since the adoption of the province's secularism law, commonly known as Bill 21.
-
Remains of priest removed from Kahnawake church grounds
The remains of a priest who allegedly sexually abused Indigenous children in Quebec was exhumed Wednesday morning. Jesuit priest Father Leon Lajoie was buried on the grounds of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Kahnawake in 1999.
-
Montreal public health investigating 3 cases of Legionnaire's disease
Montreal public health officials are investigating three cases of Legionnaire's disease, including one death.
Edmonton
-
Southeast LRT delays caused by cracks on piers 'deeply disappointing': mayor
The Valley Line Southeast LRT will not open this summer as planned. The CEO of TransEd announced at Davies Station on Wednesday cracks had been found on three concrete piers that support the elevated tracks.
-
Indigenous theatre space to be integrated within 2022 Fringe Festival
A teepee was raised at the Fringe Festival grounds on Thursday morning to kick off the Indigenous theatre space, pêhonân.
-
'I just love learning': Some Edmonton students return to the classroom
Students at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Elementary School returned to class on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Police say suspect in Hwy. 69 crash was suspended, driving stolen vehicle
A 37-year-old from Toronto has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash Aug. 8 on Highway 69 in Servos Township south of Greater Sudbury.
-
Human rights tribunal dismisses northern Ont. man's complaint about pronoun use
In what appears to be a less-than-serious complaint, the Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario has dismissed a complaint levied against the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit related to pronoun use.
-
Timmins police charge young person with assault
A 12-year-old in Timmins has been charged with assault following an incident Tuesday evening at a Park Avenue schoolyard.
London
-
London police chief acknowledges mistakes were made in arrest of doxed transgender activist, Twitch streamer
London police are speaking out Wednesday in relation to a transgender activist and Twitch streamer who claims she was the victim of swatting by police, specifically in relation to the woman being misgendered while in police custody.
-
Search and rescue underway for boater missing in Port Burwell
A search and rescue operation is underway for a boater who went missing on Lake Erie off the coast of Port Burwell on Tuesday.
-
'A man of the people': Goderich mourns passing of Mayor John Grace
Tributes are pouring in for Goderich Mayor John Grace, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Police make arrest in connection to River East weekend shooting
Winnipeg police arrested and charged a 34-year-old man in connection to a shooting on Bonner Avenue Sunday morning.
-
Doctors call for action as growing number of Canadians dying from common food preservative
Doctors are among those calling for tighter regulation of sodium nitrite as a growing number of Canadians are dying after intentionally ingesting unsafe quantities of the common food preservative in its pure form.
-
73-year-old injured in St. Clements home invasion: RCMP
A Winnipeg man faces numerous charges after a home invasion Saturday that injured a 73-year-old woman.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman missing for 42 years had been living outside Canada before her death
The disappearance of an Ottawa woman has been solved more than 40 years after she went missing. While she has since passed away, it's been revealed she's been living outside the country for decades.
-
Here's how long you wait to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency department
The wait time to see a doctor in an Ottawa hospital emergency room exceeded the provincial average in June, with two hospitals in the province's top 10 for wait times.
-
Ontario health minister won't rule out privatization as option to help ER crisis
Ontario's health minister isn't ruling out privatization in health care as the government looks at ways to deal with a major staff shortage straining hospitals across the province.
Saskatoon
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon woman made checklist while planning abduction, court documents allege
A Saskatoon mother made an apparent 'checklist' while planning to vanish with her son, according to court documents
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-area renters: Here's where it's cheapest, and where you'd pay the most
It's no surprise to renters and would-be renters that it costs a lot to live in the Vancouver area, but a recent report suggests there are some spots where tenants pay a bit less.
-
Some evacuation orders lifted near Keremeos, B.C., wildfire
Evacuation orders were lifted for about 50 properties near a wildfire in Keremeos, B.C., as crews expect to see subdued conditions over the coming days.
-
B.C. actress returns home to recover after July 4 shooting in L.A.
A B.C. performer is recovering after taking a bullet to the chest in Los Angeles last month.
Regina
-
Two children at centre of Sask. Amber Alert found safe in South Dakota, suspect arrested
The Meade County Sheriff’s Office in South Dakota said it has arrested the man wanted in connection with an Amber Alert in Saskatchewan.
-
NEW
NEW | Evraz seeking potential buyers for North American operations
Evraz plc has begun the process of soliciting proposals for the possible sale of its North American subsidies, which includes Evraz Steel in Regina.
-
A Saskatoon man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a hospital has died
A man stabbed in an apparent random attack at a Saskatoon hospital has died, according to a close friend.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'We do anticipate there will be more': Multiple wildfires burning on Vancouver Island after lightning storm
Wildfire officials say a lightning storm rolling over Vancouver Island is responsible for sparking up to nine fires burning in the region Wednesday.
-
Nanaimo man pleads guilty to Brentwood Bay murder
A Nanaimo, B.C., man has pleaded guilty to killing a young woman in Brentwood Bay, B.C., two years ago.
-
CRD spends nearly $1M on Mill Hill Regional Park expansion
The Capital Regional District is adding nearly 10 hectares of land to the Mill Hill Regional Park, after it bought the land from the Town of View Royal for more than $900,000.