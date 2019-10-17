HALIFAX -- At least four people are in custody after police responded to a weapons call in Halifax's north end.

There was a heavy police presence in the 2700 block of Clifton Street as officers responded to the scene Thursday morning.

Police appeared to converge on a small apartment building. At least one officer had a weapon drawn.

At least four people were handcuffed and taken away by police.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but an ambulance was standing by.

A section of Clifton Street is closed. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff