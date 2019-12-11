Halifax police say body the found in Bayers Lake is a 35-year-old Ontario man
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a sudden death in Bayers Lake -- a busy shopping district in the city.
Police responded to the Old Navy and Michaels on Washmill Lake Drive early Wednesday morning.
A body was found at the bottom of a steep embankment behind the buildings.
"The man is 35-years-old and from Ontario. We are not releasing his name at this time," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "An autopsy is scheduled for today, and the investigation, led by the Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division is ongoing."
Police had taped off a large section of the parking lot, including the building itself, and a tent was visible at the bottom of the embankment Wednesday morning.
The police tape and tent have since been removed and the stores have reopened.