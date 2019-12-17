HALIFAX -- Police are trying to identify two grinches suspected of stealing a decorated Christmas tree from the lobby of an apartment building in Halifax.

The theft was reported to Halifax Regional Police at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

Police say two women entered the lobby of the building on Grandhaven Boulevard and took the fully-decorated Christmas tree.

Investigators have released photos taken from surveillance video in the hopes of catching the alleged thieves.

The first suspect is described as a woman between the ages of 35 and 45. She has a slim build and long, brown hair. She was wearing a pink and red track suit and a dark-coloured tuque.

The second suspect is described as a woman between the ages of 20 and 30. She has long, dark hair. She was wearing a pink top, black leggings, and a black coat with fur on the hood.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.