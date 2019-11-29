HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 44-year-old Halifax man.

Police say Vance Richard Levy was last seen in the Gottingen Street area of Halifax last week. He is described as a white man who is five-feet-five inches tall with a thin build.

"There is no information to suggest that Vance has met with foul play; however, his family and police are concerned for his well-being," Halifax police said in a news release.

Investigators are asking Vance, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.