Halifax police seek suspect after person threatened at grocery store
Police are looking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after an incident at a Halifax grocery store last month.
Halifax Regional Police responded to report of a man with what was believed to be a firearm at the Mumford Road Sobeys on March 7.
Police say a man threatened a person who he did not know, showed him what was believed to be a firearm, and then left the area on foot.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, approximately five-foot-eight, 160 pounds, with gray hair and a gray beard.
The man was wearing a gray and white baseball hat, a black and white jacket and black pants at the time of the incident.
Halifax Regional Police released two photos of the suspect on Tuesday morning.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident, or the identity of the suspect, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
