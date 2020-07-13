HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed during an altercation that reportedly involved a group of people armed with knives and bats.

Police responded to the corner of Brunswick and Cornwallis streets in Halifax at 6:09 p.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a group of adults had been fighting with knives and bats.

Police located some people at the scene, but they weren’t injured, and no weapons were found. Officers did find blood droplets in the 2000 block of Brunswick Street, but they weren’t certain whether the blood was related to the altercation.

Forensic investigators processed the blood in case an injured person was identified or came forward.

At 11:45 p.m., police in Dartmouth found a 34-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening laceration injuries.

Officers confirmed the man had been injured during the altercation in Halifax earlier that evening. They say he declined medical treatment.

Investigators are now actively searching for the suspect, who is believed to be known to the victim. A description of the suspect is not available at this time.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and they aren’t certain whether charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police.