Halifax police ticket woman for exceeding COVID-19 provincially mandated gathering limits
Published Friday, April 16, 2021 11:23AM ADT
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- A woman in Halifax has been ticketed for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of a social gathering at a residence in Halifax that exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits.
Officers ticketed a woman for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $1,000.
Halifax police are reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to COVID-19.