Halifax radio co-host Peter Harrison marks 40 years on the airwaves

One of the most recognisable voices on radio in the Maritimes is celebrating a major milestone – 40 years on the airwaves.

Peter Harrison is the co-host of MOVE Mornings with Erin and Peter in Halifax.

“He is the biggest teddy bear, first of all, I want to say, softy. So, everything he does is very genuine, but he's comical, he's brilliant. He is like the smartest person I know,” said Moya Farrell, who used to co-host C100 Breakfast Club alongside Harrison.

Besides his radio gig, Harrison has lent his talents to many events, including the IWK Telethon, and is beloved around the region.

“He has me laughing in hysterics at 5 a.m. in the morning,” said Move Mornings co-host, Erin Hopkins. “Not a lot of people can say that that happens.”

“When we hired Peter, he was doing news. He was doing the evening news on CJCH before he came over to C100,” said CTV Atlantic’s Steve Murphy.

Harrison said his career started by asking one simple question.

“I went to somebody in radio here and said, ‘Is there anything I can do?’ They said, ‘Yeah. We need somebody for two weeks.’ That was 40 years ago,” Harrison said.

Harrison has been there for listeners even through some of the most challenging times.

“I mean thankfully, those sad stories don't happen very often. But when they do, that's when radio is kind of the most important part of people's lives,” he said.

“I get messages all the time people are having the worst day. They're stuck in traffic, but they hear Peter's voice and it's comforting,” said Hopkins.

Co-workers of Harrison’s say the secret to his longevity is his incredible ability to remain relevant.

“He just continues to evolve and change and he stays current with the times,” said Matt Cleveland, who’s the program director at Virgin Radio Halifax.

“I've always wanted to learn to the point where once I told myself I am never going back to school, ever. Well, that changed not all that long ago. I went back to university. I got a Master's Degree. But less formally, I read voraciously and watch voraciously and just try to keep learning,” said Harrison.

Although there’s been many changes along the way, Harrison has held a position with the station since 1984.

Even with a career worth celebrating, he says he has no plans to hang up the mic soon.

“I mean, I can't imagine anything being more fun,” he said. “Every day I drive here in the dark, park my car and say what's going to happen today.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.