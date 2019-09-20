

More than 100 people came out in Halifax with their best signs this afternoon to show support and have their voices heard and call on the government to take immediate action on climate change.

The rally, which kicked off a week of events in Halifax and across the globe, included a moment of silence for the victims of climate change.

"We are coming together in our sadness and grief for people who have lost their lives and creatures and species that are becoming extinct as a result of climate change," said event organizer Tynette Deveaux.

The Ecology Action Centre says people are waking up to the reality that the climate is changing.

"We still do have a chance if we can curb our emissions fast enough," said Joanna Bull of the Ecology Action Centre. "We can avoid some of the worse scenarios that could be coming down the pipe for the future."

Participant Lindsay Eagleston wants to live in a world that "doesn't get worse."

"I want to live in a world where we can continue to provide food and people don't run out of water, like they have in some places in India," Eagleston said.

People of all ages took part in the rally.

"It's now or never," said Grade 4 student Wolfgang Foster. "All the food is going to go away and all the animals are going to die."

Foster's father, Johnston, says he's fearful for the future.

"I do feel like these kids, my kids included, are the generation that are going to solve this problem," Johnston Foster said.

Some young people say they've been inspired by Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager working to fight climate change.

"She's like a superhero," said Wolfgang Foster.

Many say it's important to see more young people getting involved.

"It's affecting their future most," said Mariah Appleby. "They're the ones that are going to have to live with the consequences of us not doing something about it. That's why it's so important that they get involved."

Bull said she's impressed with the advocacy she's seeing.

"Seeing these young people coming up and, especially these young women, who are speaking with such a strong voice and really calling for climate justice and calling for the kind of action that they need to be able to protect their own future (is inspiring)," Bull said.

Willa Fisher is one of the local youth working to raise awareness in our region.

"I think that the youth are scared," said Fisher, a Grade 12 student. "They also feel empowered to see other children and youth doing the same thing all around the world. It's really amazing. That's why I started because I saw people doing it all over the world and I thought why not me, too."

There were many other events taking place this week across the Maritimes including a picnic for the planet in Sydney.

"For today, we really just want to bring people out who are concerned about the environment, start to have some conversations, maybe start to figure out what they could do in order to help bring this message to more people," said Scott Sharplin of Extinction Rebellion.

As for Fisher, she has this message for politicians.

"They just need to care and they need to put everything else behind the climate because climate comes first and our future comes first," Fisher said.

On Friday, Fisher organize a flash mob called a die-in -- at the Halifax Shopping Centre at 4 o'clock -- the same time similar events were held across the country.

The goal was to help send a message to everyone to care about climate change.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Natasha Pace.