HALIFAX -- The Halifax District RCMP has charged ten for allegedly violating Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act, handing out a total of $24,220 in fines.

The alleged violations involve two separate incidents on Thursday.

The first: at 1:50 a.m., police stopped a vehicle on Hwy. 7 in Port Dufferin, N.S. Police say they learned three of the occupants were from Indian Brook, and one was from Shubenacadie. Four men were charged for alleged non-essential travel outside their municipality.

In the second incident, police responded at 10:20 p.m. to a disturbance involving a “large group” of people on Caldwell Rd. in Eastern Passage.

When police arrived, they say found six people who were not socially distanced. The RCMP charged four males between the age of 15 and 21 under the Health Protection Act for allegedly not following social distancing rules.

Each of the ten tickets carries a fine of $2,422.