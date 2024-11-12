Halifax Regional Council back in session with new mayor, councillors
Halifax Regional Council is now back in session with a new mayor and several new councillors.
During his first full meeting as mayor, Andy Fillmore brought up a motion to remove the nine future encampment sites council identified back in July.
“This motion is intended to lead to a discussion that will highlight the new opportunities that are available which would allow us to remove the concept of expanding the encampments,” said Fillmore.
There are currently five designated sites and nine potential locations. The encampment on University Avenue was supposed to be cleared by Nov. 1, but tents were still there Tuesday.
When Fillmore campaigned for mayor, he pledged to freeze the approval of any new sites.
“It’s become very clear to me that there are alternatives that will meet the need presently and that more are coming online rapidly,” said Fillmore.
The tent encampment on University Avenue. (CTV/Stephanie Tsicos) There are a number of other issues facing those in the region council is hoping to tackle during this new session.
“We really have to look at a lot of issues around growth, housing, and police and fire, and rec, and transportation is definitely one of them,” said councillor Tony Mancini. “We have to start being really creative.”
Last week, a major link between Halifax and Dartmouth was shut down, highlighting how quickly traffic delays and congestion can pile up. Construction around the region has also brought traffic to a halt in recent months.
“It’s always been a focus of how we move people around the municipality,” said Mancini. “Because of the quick growth, it’s more evident now than ever before.”
Council will be looking to alleviate some of that pressure going forward.
“At the top of that list, I believe, is making sure Halifax Transit is providing a service that is a real alternative to individual automobile usage,” said Fillmore.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
History in Halifax is slowly being wiped off the map: study
Saint Mary's University archeologist Jonathan Fowler is sounding an alarm with a new study. According to Fowler, the centuries-old architecture that adds to Halifax’s heritage and historic vibe is slowly being wiped away as the city grows.
KFC sues Church's Chicken over 'Original Recipe'
KFC accused Church's Texas Chicken of violating its trademark rights when its fried chicken competitor began using the words 'Original Recipe' in its advertising and promotions.
Union says it will challenge Ottawa's intervention in B.C. port work stoppages
The union representing locked-out port workers in British Columbia says it plans to challenge the federal government's intervention in the ongoing labour dispute.
