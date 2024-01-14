ATLANTIC
    • Halifax Regional Police investigate stabbing on Cragg Avenue

    A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police car is pictured in an undated file image. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    Halifax Regional Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that occurred Sunday morning in the 2400 block area of Cragg Avenue.

    Officers responded to a report of an injured person at about 8:03 a.m., according to a Sunday news release from the Halifax Regional Police.

    Police found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

    The man was taken to hospital, but his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

    Police said investigators would remain in the area for the time being, adding the investigation is in its early stages.

    If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask them to call 902-490-5016.

