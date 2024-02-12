Halifax restaurant employee assaulted, seriously injured: police

ATLANTIC
    A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic) A Halifax Regional Police vehicle is pictured in an undated file photo. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)
    A 20-year-old man is facing charges after an alleged assault outside a restaurant in downtown Halifax.

    Halifax Regional Police says its officers responded to a disturbance outside the Economy Shoe Shop on Argyle Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

    A man was removed from the restaurant “due to his state of intoxication,” according to a Monday afternoon news release from police.

    The man then allegedly assaulted one of the restaurant’s staff members outside the restaurant.

    The victim reportedly hit their head on a metal post and they were taken to hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    The accused is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date where he will face one count of assault causing bodily harm.

