Halifax's historic Mayflower Curling Club to move to new facility in Timberlea, N.S.

A new curling centre is coming to the Halifax-area community of Timberlea.

The province said it will put $3 million towards its construction during a funding announcement at the Mayflower Curling Club's annual general meeting Wednesday night.

The new Nova Scotia Centre for Curling Excellence Facility will be the new home of the club.

The Mayflower Curling Club was founded in 1905 and has been on Monaghan Drive in the north end of Halifax since 1962.

Its original location on nearby Agricola Street served as a temporary morgue for victims of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 before it was destroyed by the Halifax Explosion five years later.

The club’s president says the current facility no longer meets the needs of the local curling community.

“The Mayflower is excited to build a larger, state-of-the-art facility in HRM that will benefit competitive curlers from across Nova Scotia, as well as allow the Mayflower to grow the sport by making curling accessible to individuals from all ages and backgrounds,” said Tim Guest in a provincial news release.

The province says the new facility will be accessible and have versatile spaces for curling practises, gatherings and events.

“This new facility will serve as a recreational hub for residents and the community while attracting visitors to the province,” said Chester-St. Margaret’s MLA Danielle Barkhouse on behalf of Allan MacMaster, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage.

The new centre will have eight ice surfaces and is expected to have enough capacity to host national and international curling events.

The province says the total cost of the project is $22 million.

