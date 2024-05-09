Halifax's historic Mayflower Curling Club to move to new facility in Timberlea, N.S.
A new curling centre is coming to the Halifax-area community of Timberlea.
The province said it will put $3 million towards its construction during a funding announcement at the Mayflower Curling Club's annual general meeting Wednesday night.
The new Nova Scotia Centre for Curling Excellence Facility will be the new home of the club.
The Mayflower Curling Club was founded in 1905 and has been on Monaghan Drive in the north end of Halifax since 1962.
Its original location on nearby Agricola Street served as a temporary morgue for victims of the sinking of the RMS Titanic in 1912 before it was destroyed by the Halifax Explosion five years later.
The club’s president says the current facility no longer meets the needs of the local curling community.
“The Mayflower is excited to build a larger, state-of-the-art facility in HRM that will benefit competitive curlers from across Nova Scotia, as well as allow the Mayflower to grow the sport by making curling accessible to individuals from all ages and backgrounds,” said Tim Guest in a provincial news release.
The province says the new facility will be accessible and have versatile spaces for curling practises, gatherings and events.
“This new facility will serve as a recreational hub for residents and the community while attracting visitors to the province,” said Chester-St. Margaret’s MLA Danielle Barkhouse on behalf of Allan MacMaster, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage.
The new centre will have eight ice surfaces and is expected to have enough capacity to host national and international curling events.
The province says the total cost of the project is $22 million.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Breast cancer screening should start at age 40, Canadian Cancer Society says
The Canadian Cancer Society says all provinces and territories should lower the starting age for breast cancer screening to 40.
DEVELOPING Live updates as Stormy Daniels testifies at Trump hush money trial
Adult film star Stormy Daniels is on the stand a second time Thursday as former U.S. president Donald Trump’s hush money case continues in Manhattan. Follow live updates here.
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
Canadian-Israeli man shot dead in Egypt; claim links killing to Gaza
A Canadian man 'of Jewish Israeli descent' has been shot dead in the Egyptian city of Alexandria in a suspected criminal case, a security source said, while a previously unknown militant group said it carried out the attack in reaction to the war in Gaza.
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
Ontario man frustrated after $3,500 paving job leaves driveway in shambles
An Ontario man considering having his driveway paved received a quote from a company for $7,000, but then, another paver in the neighbourhood knocked on his door and offered half that rate.
Why these immigrants to Canada say they're thinking about leaving, or have already moved on
For some immigrants, their dreams of permanently settling in Canada have taken an unexpected twist.
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Boeing 737 catches fire and skids off the runway at a Senegal airport, injuring 10 people
A Boeing 737-300 plane carrying 85 people skidded off a runway at the airport in Dakar, Senegal's capital, injuring 10 people, according to the transport minister, an airline safety group and footage from a passenger that showed the aircraft on fire.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
-
New legislation aims to 'better safeguard' Ontario student information from being used inappropriately: province
The provincial government says it plans to introduce regulatory changes that aim to “better safeguard” student information from being 'stolen or used inappropriately.'
-
Free parking and mortgage holidays: Developers offering new incentives as Toronto preconstruction condo sales plummet
As preconstruction condo sales in Toronto plummet to levels not seen since the global financial crisis 15 years ago, developers are now turning to more lucrative incentives to try to entice prospective buyers.
Calgary
-
WHL 'exceptional status' player Landon Dupont selected first overall
The Western Hockey League (WHL) draft is underway and an "exceptional" 14-year-old player has been selected first overall.
-
Alberta man to be sentenced for 2022 impaired driving crash that killed Calgary couple
An Alberta man who admitted to being under the influence of fentanyl and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the 2022 deaths of Macy Boyce and Ethan Halford is scheduled to receive his sentence Thursday.
-
New immersive Disney experience coming to Calgary's BMO Centre in June
Disney fans will soon be able to enter the world of their favourite characters, thanks to a new exhibit coming to Calgary this summer.
Edmonton
-
Canucks score four unanswered goals to edge Oilers in Game 1 of series
Conor Garland's snapshot with five-and-a-half minutes left in the third period capped a three-goal run in a five-minute span, lifting the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round National Hockey League playoff series.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Warmest days of the year (so far)
Sunny and warm for the next few days in Edmonton and across much of central and northern Alberta.
-
Bank of Canada says financial system is stable, but risks remain
The Bank of Canada says the Canadian financial system is stable, but risks remain due to debt servicing costs among households and businesses and stretched valuations of financial assets.
Montreal
-
Child hit by cyclist crossing the street to catch school bus in the Plateau
A video circulating on social media of a young girl being hit by a bike has some calling for better safety and more caution when designing bike lanes in the city.
-
Man accused of killing two children at Quebec daycare to stand trial in April 2025
The man accused of murdering two children and injuring six others after a city bus crashed into a Montreal-area daycare is scheduled to stand trial over five weeks beginning in April 2025.
-
Highway 15 collision leaves 1 man dead north of Montreal
An early morning collision on Highway 15 has left one man dead north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
This Ottawa ward has the most complaints about rats so far in 2024
Bylaw and Regulatory Services received 119 service requests for rats on private property so far in 2024, after receiving 779 service requests in 2023.
-
Watch out for red light and photo radar cameras on King Edward Avenue
Motorists will want to watch out for cameras on a one-kilometre stretch of King Edward Avenue, where photo radar and red light cameras have caught thousands of drivers so far this year.
-
‘The perfect gift for the perfect mom’: Here are some gift ideas
Sunday is Mother’s Day and if you’re still looking for that perfect gift for all the amazing women out there, CTV Morning Live has some tips for you.
London
-
Josh Morgan announces separation from his wife
London Mayor Josh Morgan has announced the separation between him and his wife Melanie.
-
OPP searching for three masked suspects after stabbing in Norwich
One person suffered non life-threatening injuries following a stabbing Wednesday night in Norwich.
-
More than 150 townhomes in northeast London have lost mail service due to off-leash dog
‘It’s a rough situation.’ Townhome residents on Briarhill Avenue have been without mail delivery for about two months.
Barrie
-
Man accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri murder case charged with assaulting inmate
Mohamad Lilo, the 36-year-old Montreal-area man, accused in the murder and kidnapping of his former girlfriend, Elnaz Hajtamiri, has now been charged assaulting an inmate at Central North Correctional Centre.
-
Barrie mayor pushing for more speed cameras
Barrie's mayor is pushing for more photo radar cameras to help curb speeding in the City.
-
Driver suffers life-threatening injuries after two-motor vehicle collision
One person was critically injured in a two-motor vehicle crash in New Tecumseth, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Skeletal remains found in Sudbury identified man missing since 2013
Sudbury police say they have identified the skeletal remains found last week in a wood area of Chelmsford and that no foul play was involved.
-
Here are the ultraprocessed foods you most need to avoid, according to a 30-year study
Studies have shown that ultraprocessed foods can have a detrimental impact on health. But 30 years of research show they don’t all have the same impact.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sheldon Keefe out as head coach of Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs have fired head coach Sheldon Keefe. The team made the announcement Thursday after the Original Six franchise lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Kitchener
-
One person in custody after heavy police presence in Ingersoll
One person has been taken into custody following a police presence near Ingersoll on Wednesday night. Police had surrounded a motel for what was described as an, "investigation in relation to a wanted party."
-
Police search for missing child from Waterloo
Waterloo regional police are asking for help finding a missing child from Waterloo.
-
Long-time CKCO personality, Janine Grespan, dies at 63
A broadcaster familiar to many CTV News watchers has died at the age of 63.
Windsor
-
Ontario family receives massive hospital bill as part of LTC law, refuses to pay
A southwestern Ontario woman has received an $8,400 bill from a hospital in Windsor, Ont., after she refused to put her mother in a nursing home she hated -- and she says she has no intention of paying it.
-
Students launch UWindsor 'Liberation Zone'
University of Windsor students are launching a “Liberation Zone” on campus in solidarity with the Popular University for Gaza and striking students around the world.
-
Crash closes portion of road south of Merlin
Police in Chatham-Kent are reporting a road closure due to a crash. The only information available from police is that, “Merlin Road is currently closed south of Merlin."
Winnipeg
-
Court to hear about search for remains as Winnipeg murder trial enters second day
A courtroom in Winnipeg is expected to hear testimony today about the search for the remains of the four victims of Jeremy Skibicki.
-
Last-ditch effort to keep St. Boniface pool open voted down by city committee
A last-ditch effort to keep a St. Boniface pool open for another year may have gone down the drain for good.
-
Fire forcing Manitoba high school students to finish year off-site
A major fire is forcing students at a southern Manitoba high school to finish the school year off-site.
Regina
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
Regina police hope new biometric monitoring system will save lives in detention facility
The Regina Police Service says it is the first in Saskatchewan and possibly Canada to implement new technology in its detention facility that will offer real-time monitoring of detainees’ vital health metrics.
-
Here's a complete timeline of the Saskatchewan teachers labour dispute
The dispute between Saskatchewan educators and the province is rapidly approaching one year in length. It's a fight that's seen a war of words waged over social media, teachers battling extreme cold on the picket line and massive disruptions for the province's student population.
Saskatoon
-
'Hours, not days': Concerns grow around accuracy of THC roadside testing in Sask.
Concern is growing around roadside THC testing, cannabis use and driving in Saskatchewan.
-
Sask. education minister says teachers' vote results could lengthen school year
Saskatchewan's education minister is being accused of trying to influence a teachers vote after saying he's not ruling out extending the school year should educators reject his offer and take job action.
-
Sask. barista prepares to roast competitors at national coffee competition
A competitor from Saskatoon is heading to Vancouver for a competition that promises to be quite the grind.
Vancouver
-
Rivers recede as B.C. faces prospect of 'unfamiliar territory' for drought
Parts of British Columbia will likely enter "unfamiliar territory" with drought if they see another hot, dry summer, says the head of the province's River Forecast Centre.
-
East Vancouver house of 'little or no value' listed for $1.65 million
If you’re looking for a prime example of how expensive land is in Vancouver, regardless of the state of the building that stands on it, look no further.
-
Man arrested after senior pepper sprayed during Facebook Marketplace sale: North Vancouver RCMP
More than a year after a senior was pepper sprayed in North Vancouver during an attempted Facebook Marketplace sale, police say they've arrested a suspect.
Vancouver Island
-
'Sophisticated' cyberattacks detected on B.C. government networks, premier says
There has been a "sophisticated" cybersecurity breach detected on B.C. government networks, Premier David Eby confirmed Wednesday evening.
-
Victoria cyclist Riley Pickrell bloodied in crash at Giro d'Italia
Canadian riders Michael Woods and Riley Pickrell are out of the Giro d'Italia.
-
RateMDs violates privacy of health professionals, class-action lawsuit claims
A lawsuit against RateMDs has been given the go-ahead by a B.C. Supreme Court judge who found the claim that the website violates the privacy rights of medical professionals is not 'bound to fail.'
Kelowna
-
Kamloops RCMP issue public warning about 2 men allegedly at centre of 'organized crime conflict'
After four targeted shootings in four days, Mounties in Kamloops are taking the unusual step of warning the public about two men they believe are likely to be targeted in future violent incidents.
-
Community mourns thousands of fish lost as B.C. drought risk looms again
Images of steelhead and trout flicker over long sheets of paper, brought to life in blue and green crayon rubbings by the thousands.
-
4th targeted shooting in as many days in Kamloops: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kamloops Monday evening, the fourth incident police say is part of an ongoing drug conflict playing out on the city's streets.