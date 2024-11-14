Halifax's QEII emergency department damaged after sprinkler activated

The emergency department at the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax sustained damage over the weekend after a sprinkler was activated.

Nova Scotia Health (NSH) says the incident happened on Sunday. After surveying the damage, the health authority says some areas will take several weeks to repair.

The emergency department remains open and NSH says patients with emergent and urgent health concerns should not hesitate to visit or call 911.

For less urgent care needs, NSH is encouraging people to consider the following options:

Mobile primary care clinics are provided weekly, including every weekend at Cobequid Community Health Centre and at the Dartmouth South Primary Care Clinic. Schedules can be found online.

Nova Scotians who are on the Need a Family Practice Registry may access VirtualCareNS, which provides free, temporary access to primary health care. Visit www.virtualcarens.ca to register or request a virtual visit. VirtualCareNS is not an emergency service.

Nova Scotians with a primary care provider (doctor or nurse practitioner) have two free basic care visits within the calendar year through VirtualCareNS.

For general health advice and information, call 811 – a service offered 24/7 by experienced registered nurses.

The provincial Mental Health and Addictions Crisis Line can also be reached 24/7 by calling 1-888-429-8167.

Additional local resources are available at www.nshealth.ca/wheretogoforhealthcare.

Community pharmacy primary care clinics offer many free primary health care services. A list of pharmacies near you can be found online.

YourHealthNS helps Nova Scotians navigate the healthcare system. Nova Scotians without a mobile device can access YourHealthNS online.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.