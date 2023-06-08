Halifax says more residents can return home Friday after wildfires

Many Tantallon residents who were evacuated due to wildfires will be permitted to return home Friday, the Halifax Regional Municipality said.

Mayor Mike Savage said during a news conference Thursday afternoon that Halifax residents should expect an alert Friday with details of those in the Upper Tantallon area who will be able to return to their community.

“Tomorrow it is our intent, it is our plan, that the majority of people who were evacuated will be able to return to their homes,” Savaged said.

There are about 4,100 residents in the Halifax Regional Municipality that are under evacuation orders as of Thursday due to wildfires that destroyed more than 150 homes in the area.

The HRM said in a statement Wednesday night a review of municipal and utility infrastructure must be done before residents can safely return home.

Traffic control through fire-damaged areas will also be needed, the municipality said.

The HRM also said residents in the areas of significant impact should be able to return home within 10 days after temporary surface fencing is installed around destroyed homes.

The wildfire was first reported May 28 and more than 16,000 people were displaced at the height of evacuations.

