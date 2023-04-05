Halifax the third worst city for traffic congestion in Canada: study

It is difficult to get around the streets of Halifax. Now, a new traffic study confirms what many have believed for a long time.

The research revealed the Canadian cities which have caused the worst delays dating back to 2015, while also projecting how traffic will look in 2030.

Halifax came in third behind Toronto and Mississauga, and ahead of Montreal and Winnipeg.

City officials say plans are in place to cope with congestion in the rapidly growing city, including new ferries from Bedford.

“Phase 1 of the Mill Cove Ferry project is complete, which is the planning and design phase, and we received funding from all three levels of government for that phase,” says HRM spokesperson Maggie-Jane Spray. “We are currently in Phase 2 and seeking funding for that, which is the implementation phase.”

Spray says if everything stays according to plan, those ferries will be running in 2026.

Other fixes like expanded bus routes and multi-use pathways are also in the works.