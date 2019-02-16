

CTV Atlantic





The Halifax Thunderbirds has been revealed as the name of the city’s new professional lacrosse team.

Fans packed into the Halifax Convention Centre on Saturday as the National Lacrosse League made the announcement.

The NLL says the name and logo honour the legacy and history of lacrosse as an Indigenous sport in Canada.

“It was incredibly special to launch the Halifax Thunderbirds with traditional Mi’kmaq ceremony as our people ritually began our matches ancestrally,” said Curt Styres, owner of the Halifax Thunderbirds, in a statement released Saturday. “To continue the legacy of Indigenous sport and culture is personal to me and to see how this sport is being embraced here today in Mi’kmaki is overwhelming.”

Morley Googoo, regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations, said he was honoured to participate in Saturday’s launch.

“To have a National Lacrosse League team call K’jipuktuk- Halifax home creates a new connection to our culture through a historic Indigenous sport,” said Googoo. “This will bring a whole new aspect of educating the public of the richness of our culture and heritage while creating role models for our youth.”

Local lacrosse fans say they hope having a team in Halifax will encourage more people to get involved in Canada’s official sport.

“It’s a step up for Halifax to have a professional team here, big time,” said fan Chuck Evans. “It’s going to generate more interest in the game and get more kids involved and it gives incentive for our older kids that are moving up the ladder to shoot for something.”

The NLL announced in September that the Rochester Knighthawks would be relocating to Halifax, becoming the league's fifth Canadian franchise.

The Halifax Thunderbirds will start playing at the Scotiabank Centre in December.

The season will include nine regular-season home games, plus pre-season and playoff games.