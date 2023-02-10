Halifax Transit bus driver ticketed after hitting woman walking in crosswalk
A Halifax Transit bus driver has been issued a ticket after striking a pedestrian in a crosswalk in the city Friday morning.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a vehicle-pedestrian collision at the intersection of Joseph Howe Drive and the on-ramp to Highway 102 around 7:15 a.m.
According to police, the Halifax Transit bus driver was making a right-hand turn onto Highway 102 when they hit the pedestrian. The pedestrian, a woman, was walking on Joseph Howe in a marked crosswalk.
Police say the pedestrian was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.
The bus driver was issued a summary offence ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
