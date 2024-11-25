N.S. election: Liberals commit to housing crisis solutions on final day of campaign

Monday marks the final day of the election campaign before Nova Scotians head to the polls Tuesday.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill started the day by promising a “better deal” for renters during a Monday morning news conference in Halifax.

He outlined his party’s plan to address high rent and housing insecurity, which includes plans for immediate rent relief, better rent control, closing the fixed-term lease loophole and reversing cuts for rental supplements.

"Corporate profits are up, but it's renters who are paying the price. Let's be clear: this is happening because Tim Houston and his government have let it happen," Churchill said. "The Conservatives' arbitrary rent cap has done nothing to stop rents from skyrocketing. The NDP talks a big game about housing, but their plan doesn't go far enough. It's built on the assumption that we'll be stuck in a housing crisis forever."

Progressive Conservatives Leader Tim Houston and NDP Leader Claudia Chender also have news conferences scheduled in Halifax Monday morning.

Elections Nova Scotia says early voting is down compared with the last provincial vote. The agency says more than 147,000 early ballots were cast as of Saturday, compared with 166,400 at the same point in the 2021 election.

Polls and returning offices will be open on election day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

With files from The Canadian Press

