    • Halifax Wanderers unveil jerseys for the 2024 season

    The Halifax Wanderers alternate and primary kits for the 2024 season. (Halifax Wanderers) The Halifax Wanderers alternate and primary kits for the 2024 season. (Halifax Wanderers)
    The Halifax Wanderers have revealed what they will be wearing for the 2024 season.

    The Wanderers unveiled their primary and alternate jerseys in front of a live audience at the Light House Arts Centre in downtown Halifax Tuesday night.

    The Canadian Premier League’s official provider, Macron, produced the kits.

    The Wanderers say the kits are inspired by their community in Atlantic Canada, as they are the only team in the Premier League from the region, as well as the club’s two core values, “integrity and innovation.”

    The primary kit features a number of nods to Nova Scotia, including repeating maps of the province on the front of the jersey and the sleeves. The map is made up of multiple small dots which are in the shape of the Halifax Citadel. Halifax is also marked on the map by small anchor patterns.

    On the back of the jersey there is a compass rose with a slogan that reads, “Not all those who wander are lost, they’re seeking a place to call home.”

    The Halifax Wanderers primary jerseys for the 2024 season. (Halifax Wanderers)The alternate kit makes reference to the regions shipbuilding history, featuring an icy blue base colour, and sublimated pattern made of a collage of ship silhouettes, some being the Bluenose II and HMCS Sackville.

    The jerseys are also made from “Macron Eco Fabrics” which is certified by the Global Recycle Standard.

