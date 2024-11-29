Halifax Water admits it should have notified customers about fluoridation interruptions

Halifax Water is acknowledging its lack of public communication when it comes to the interruption of fluoridation at two supply plants in the Halifax area.

The utility company says it should have notified customers about the interruption of fluoridation at both J. Douglas Kline (Pockwock) Lake and Lake Major water supply plants over the past several years.

Halifax Water says moving forward, it will advise the public of these interruptions. It adds the previous interruptions were based on operational decisions based on independent equipment issues at both water supply plants that had to be repaired or replaced at each facility.

The fluoridation process will resume when systems are ready and it is safe to do so, according to Halifax Water’s news release, and customers will be advised when this happens.

Halifax Water says it reports all changes in drinking water treatment, including fluoridation, to the Nova Scotia Department of Environment and Climate Change when they occur, as required by its Approval to Operate permit.

“Halifax Water is committed to meeting our regulatory commitments to provide safe drinking water. However, we also understand that we need to improve our communications related to longer-term interruptions of our fluoridation process with our customers, our Board of Commissioners and the Municipality. We will work to address these gaps moving forward,” said Kenda MacKenzie, acting general manager of Halifax Water.

In Nova Scotia, the addition of fluoride is not a regulatory requirement, nor is it mandatory. Traditionally, communities have determined whether to add fluoride based on recommendations and input from public health officials.

The water utility says it has added fluoride at some water supply plants since the mid-1950s. The decision to add fluoride at Lake Major and Pockwock Lake was most recently revisited in 2014.

“At that time, the Halifax Water Board of Commissioners endorsed fluoridation based on support from the IWK, the Nova Scotia Dental Association, and the Dalhousie University Faculty of Dentistry,” reads the utility’s news release.

The company says future decisions on fluoridation will be based on engagement with the Halifax Water Board and Public Health. Any infrastructure improvements that require significant capital cost and operational risks associated with upgrades will undergo a rigorous regulatory review process.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.