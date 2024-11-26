Lake Major: Halifax Water introduces mandatory restrictions on some activities
Halifax Water continues to ask residents and businesses who are served by Lake Major to conserve their water use and has introduced mandatory restrictions on some activities.
Despite recent rainfall, the utility says a “significant amount” of rain is still required for the lake to return to normal levels.
“Our data is showing the rainfall on the weekend had a positive impact on Lake Major, which is now at 18.3 meters, however the lake was down approximately one meter, so we still need more rain,” Brittany Smith, a spokesperson for Halifax Water, told CTV Atlantic on Monday.
The Lake Major water supply serves the communities of Dartmouth, Burnside, Cole Harbour, Westphal, North Preston and Eastern Passage.
Conservation measures include, reducing toilet flushing, shortening showers, washing full loads of laundry only, and turning off taps when they’re not in use.
Halifax Water also introduced the mandatory restriction of water for certain uses on Tuesday.
Lawn, garden, plant watering and other outside water usage is prohibited effective immediately. People are also prohibited from washing their vehicles at home.
Halifax Water says bulk water fill-up stations on the Lake Major system are now closed as well.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Vanessa Wright.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
