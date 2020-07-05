HALIFAX -- Halifax Water crews were back in Lower Sackville, N.S. on Sunday, repairing a water main near the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive.

Halifax Water issued a boil water advisory following a water main break on Friday when a 24-inch diameter water line broke twice, resulting in the possible occurrence of low chlorine residual in the water.

In a news release on Saturday evening, the company advised customers of work being completed at the intersection of Cobequid Road and Glendale Drive, beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, lasting until Sunday evening or Monday morning.

Halifax Water also advised customers in the affected area that the work being completed will require a temporary water shutdown, beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, until the repair is complete.

Residents in the affected areas are being advised they should boil all water for two minutes before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or any other activity requiring human consumption.

Communities affected by the boil water advisory include Fall River, Waverley, Windsor Junction, Capilano, Miller Lake, Frame, Silverside, Lakeview and a part of Lower Sackville (Cobequid Road - Glendale Drive Outbound)

The advisory says customers may experience low, or even non-existent water pressure, as well as discoloured water, until the main is repaired.