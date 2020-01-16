HALIFAX -- A Halifax woman says racial profiling is the reason she was arrested.

The woman says she was assaulted by police after a confrontation in a local Walmart.

Santina Rao says a video shows her getting tackled by Halifax police officers while she was getting arrested Wednesday afternoon.

She says the altercation left her with bruises, marks from handcuffs, and a black eye.

Rao says this all started over some groceries.

"(I) use the basket underneath my stroller like I always have," said Santina Rao. "Literally every single time I've gone grocery shopping with my kids."

Rao says she was in the toy aisle of the Walmart when three employees and two police officers came over to ask her about the food in her stroller.

"My coat was hanging over the railing of my stroller, so it's blocking the view a little bit," Rao said. "I moved the coat and I said 'if you want to look, it's right there. I'm not hiding it.' He looked over like this and said, 'yeah, the lemons, the grapefruit and the lettuce. People have tried to steal less.' But I'm not, because I just told you it's right there."

That's when Rao says one of the officers went to grab her arm.

The video was sent to Rao over Facebook.

It does not show the beginning of the altercation, but it does appear to show the officers tackling her and Rao fighting back.

"He grabbed me again by my arm and pulled me more forcefully to pull my arm up behind my back between my shoulder blades," said Rao. "So yeah, I scratched him in the face."

Richard MacLean was also at the Walmart on Wednesday, and says at first, he didn't know what the commotion was about.

"I would just ask, if this was over a lettuce or chocolate bars, whatever it was over, allegedly, could this have been handled better?" MacLean said. "Did this need to happen right when it happened? Certainly the people around the store were nervous and nobody knew quite what was going on."

Halifax police wouldn't speak on camera, but said in a release that they take allegations of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter closely.

“Officers approached a woman who was believed to have concealed items," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "She became verbally abusive and was behaving aggressively. The officers then attempted to place the woman under arrest for causing a disturbance. She resisted and assaulted one of the officers.”

Rao was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.

She posted about the incident on Facebook, and it has been shared hundreds of times.

As for Rao, she says she just wants police to listen.

"I tried very, very hard to show them proof over and over again and nobody wanted to listen, nobody wanted to see it, nobody wanted to have it," Rao said.

CTV News reached out to Walmart Canada, but they did not return repeated requests for comment.

Facebook supporters plan a protest outside the Walmart on Friday.

Rao says she won't attend the protest, because she's now banned from the Walmart premises.

But she says she's speaking with a lawyer, and plans to file a human rights complaint against the Halifax Police.