A 69-year-old Halifax woman was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a motorist while crossing Oak Street.

Police say they responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 12:55 p.m.

"The investigation is in the early stages, and members from the Accident Investigation Unit and Forensic Identification Section are currently on scene," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "At this time, it is not known if charges are pending."

Investigators are hoping to speak with the driver of a black vehicle that is believed to have been on Oak Street at the time and who may be a witness to the incident.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

Oak Street between Oxford Street and Kline Street is closed while investigators continue to gather evidence.