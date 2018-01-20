

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- The women's march in Halifax was roiled by divisions, as members of an offshoot event showed up to call for the recognition of marginalized groups after some people said they felt unsafe at last year's gathering.

Throngs of people returned to Halifax's Grand Parade square on Saturday for a rally on the one-year anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.

People held up signs on a range of issues during an event that included a Mi'kmaq prayer, a Chinese lion dance, poetry readings and a traditional Indian dance.

A group of activists banged on drums and wafted pink smoke through the crowd as they arrived at the Grand Parade event, while making their way to a separate gathering at Edward Cornwallis Park.

Organizers of the walk for intersectional women said some transgender, Indigenous, black and other marginalized people felt unsafe at the main event, after facing attacks at last year's march and online.

Jade Byard Peek, a transgender woman of African-Nova Scotian and Mi'kmaq heritage, said women's march organizers should have reached out to marginalized groups to make sure the multitude of women's experiences were represented.

Rana Zaman, who helped organize the women's march, said the event was meant to be inclusive rather than divisive, and said some community members have been harassed online for their views on transgender rights.

A flyer credited to the Halifax Chapter of Socialists for Male-Exclusionary Radical Feminism was circulated at the women's march, saying the group does not oppose transgender rights, but wants equity to be achieved without "erasing women."