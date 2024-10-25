Halman appointed new N.S. deputy premier, finance minister after MacMaster announces resignation

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston has announced Timothy Halman will be the province’s new deputy premier.

Halman has also been appointed as finance minister, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage, and minister of Gaelic affairs.

Houston says Halman will remain as the minister of environment and climate change. Halman also serves as the MLA for Dartmouth East.

“Timothy is a valued member of our cabinet and has shown that he will fight for what’s right for Nova Scotians, including against the federal carbon tax,” said Houston. “I know he will bring the same hard work and dedication to his new portfolios.”

The changes are effective immediately.

The news comes after former finance minister Allan MacMaster announced on Thursday he would be leaving his position to run for the Conservative Party in the next federal election.

MacMaster announced he will be running in the Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish federal riding for the Conservatives.

The province says a swearing-in ceremony for Halman took place on Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.