Hampton man charged after crashing stolen truck into police vehicle, garage: N.B. RCMP

    A 37-year-old New Brunswick man has been charged after police say they recovered a stolen truck in Minto, N.B.

    The Minto RCMP Detachment learned about a stolen truck being driven in Minto around 1 p.m. Thursday.

    When officers arrived in the area of Slope Road, police say they found the truck backed into a driveway, with the driver standing near the front door of the home.

    The responding officer activated his emergency lights and pulled into the driveway.

    Police say the man then jumped back into the truck and pulled forward, striking the police vehicle. He then drove in reverse through the garage door causing extensive damage, according to the RCMP news release.

    A second officer arrived and was able to arrest the man inside the garage. The force says that officer sustained minor injuries during the arrest.

    Jeremy Matthew Booker, from Hampton, appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Friday and was charged with:

    • assaulting a police officer with a weapon
    • operating a conveyance dangerous to the public
    • possession of stolen property
    • mischief over $5,000
    • operating a motor vehicle while prohibited

    Booker was remanded into custody and will return to court at a later date.

    At the time of the incident, police say Booker was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to federal parole violations.

