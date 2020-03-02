Handgun recovered, 18-year-old arrested following lockdown at Lockview High School
Police and Halifax Regional Centre of Education made the decision to place the high school in a 'hold and secure' while police deal with a situation in the area.
FALL RIVER, N.S. -- An 18-year-old man has been arrested following a weapons complaint that put Lockview High School on lockdown and two other schools in a 'hold and secure' state.
Police have not confirmed where the suspect was arrested.
"At about 12:57 p.m., we arrested an 18-year-old male and we recovered the item that was the subject of the complaint; the weapon," said N.S. RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.
RCMP responded to a weapons call at Lockview High School around noon on Monday.
Police and HRCE made the decision to place the high school on lockdown while police dealt with a situation in the area.
HRCE sent out a tweet at 1:20 p.m. saying “Lockdown at Lockview High School has been lifted. Hold & Secure at area elementary & junior highs lifted as well. Everyone is safe. Schools will be updating parents later today. Thanks to RCMP N.S. for keeping our communities safe."
RCMP confirm a handgun has been recovered nearby.
Nobody was hurt during the incident.