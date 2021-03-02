Advertisement
Harrowing night for crew of 31 aboard N.S. fishing vessel that caught fire and took on water
There is a crew of 31 aboard the Atlantic Destiny, a 43-metre commercial fishing vessell out of Riverport, N.S., that caught fire and took on water late Tuesday evening on Georges Bank. (TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD OF CANADA)
HALIFAX -- It was a harrowing night at sea for the 31 crew members aboard the Atlantic Destiny.
The 43-metre commercial fishing vessel issued a mayday call off the eastern part of George’s Bank at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The master reported a fire aboard and crew were initially able to get the fire out -- but then it re-ignited.
Then, there was another crisis as the boat began taking on water.
Fishing vessels in the area came to their aid.
Two helicopters and a Hercules aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood are en route along with the CCGS Cape Roger.
The vessel was the subject of a Transportation Safety Board investigation in March 2017 when there was a breakdown aboard the main engine.