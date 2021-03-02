HALIFAX -- It was a harrowing night at sea for the 31 crew members aboard the Atlantic Destiny.

The 43-metre commercial fishing vessel issued a mayday call off the eastern part of George’s Bank at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The master reported a fire aboard and crew were initially able to get the fire out -- but then it re-ignited.

The master of the vessel called JRCC Hfx to report a fire onboard. That fire was extinguished but re-ignited. Additionally, they are reporting taking on water. The vessel has lost power and is adrift in 8m seas and 55kts winds. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) March 3, 2021

Then, there was another crisis as the boat began taking on water.

Fishing vessels in the area came to their aid.

Two helicopters and a Hercules aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood are en route along with the CCGS Cape Roger.

JRCC Hfx is responding to an ongoing emergency onboard the FV Atlantic Destiny, with a crew of 31. A CH-149 Cormorant and CC130 Hercules from 14 Wing Greenwood, the CCGS Cape Roger has been tasked. The FV Lahave is in vicinity of the Atlantic Destiny and standing by to assist. — HfxJRCC_CCCOS (@hfxjrcc) March 3, 2021

The vessel was the subject of a Transportation Safety Board investigation in March 2017 when there was a breakdown aboard the main engine.