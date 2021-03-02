HALIFAX -- It was a harrowing night at sea for the 31 crew members aboard the Atlantic Destiny.

The 43-metre commercial fishing vessel issued a mayday call off the eastern part of George’s Bank at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The master reported a fire aboard and crew were initially able to get the fire out -- but then it re-ignited.

Then, there was another crisis as the boat began taking on water.

Fishing vessels in the area came to their aid.

Two helicopters and a Hercules aircraft from 14 Wing Greenwood are en route along with the CCGS Cape Roger.

The vessel was the subject of a Transportation Safety Board investigation in March 2017 when there was a breakdown aboard the main engine.