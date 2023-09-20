Atlantic

    • Head of Cape Breton Regional Municipality fire service resigns

    Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Michael Seth, who is resigning from his position. (CTV/Kyle Moore) Director of Fire and Emergency Services, Michael Seth, who is resigning from his position. (CTV/Kyle Moore)

    CTV News has confirmed the director of fire and emergency services for Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM), Michael Seth, has resigned from his position.

    Seth said more information will be released later this week.

    Seth began his role with the Cape Breton Regional Municipality in November 2019, before that he was fire chief for the County of Brant in Ontario.

    “We are thankful for Chief Seth’s years of service and wish him well in his new role,” said a spokesperson for CBRM in an email to CTV News.

    The CBRM says more information on a process for replacement will be announced at a later date.

