Sea Dogs part ways with Anthony Stella, promote Travis Crickard to GM

Despite a 3-2 start to their 2024-25 campaign, the Saint John Sea Dogs have made a big move to their front office.

The Saint John, N.B., team announced Friday that the club has parted ways with General Manager Anthony Stella, and promoted Head Coach Travis Crickard to the front-office role. Crickard will continue to serve as the team’s bench boss in addition to his new title.

“I am incredibly thankful to Scott McCain and Trevor Georgie for this opportunity,” Crickard says in a press release.

“Since arriving in 2021, it has been a dream come true to help the Sea Dogs win a Memorial Cup in 2022, serve our players toward daily improvement, and represent the City of Saint John. Respecting this next challenge with a strong sense of humility, hunger, and honour, we will strive to continue the Sea Dogs legacy of winning championships, player development, and creating positive lifetime experiences.”

Crickard was named the 11th head coach in team history following a Memorial Cup victory on home ice in 2022. He has led the team to a playoff appearance each season he has been behind the bench.



“We are pleased to reward Travis with these additional responsibilities,” Sea Dogs President Trevor Georgie says in a release. “Travis’ ability to get the most out of players, handling of player personnel, and high EQ are hallmarks of his. We believe that those tools will allow him to develop and be successful in the new role.”



For the outgoing GM Stella, it marks an end to his time with the organization, which first began during the 2014-15 season as a scout. He was promoted to the role of general manager in April 2023.



“Anthony is a passionate identifier of talent, cares deeply about hockey, and has great work ethic,” says Georgie. “He has been an important part of the Sea Dogs for many years. We have so many fond memories working together, highlighted by the journey and eventual victory at the 2022 Memorial Cup here in Saint John. We wish him the very best in the future.”



The team did not provide a reason behind the front office change. When asked for further clarification, the team said a media availability will be held at some point next week.



The Sea Dogs return to game action Saturday Night at TD Station where they will host the Charlottetown Islanders at 7 p.m.

