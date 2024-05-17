Head of CSIS warns Canadians of privacy issues, data collection from TikTok

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to listen to the director of CSIS who is raising red flags over the social media app TikTok which he says poses a threat to privacy and data security.

Trudeau wouldn't say if the government is planning to ban Canadians from using the app, something the U.S. is examining after lawmakers there directed the Chinese owners of TikTok to sell the social media app or run the risk the app being banned.

Moncton-based cybersecurity expert Scott Beck has warned of the privacy and data issues with foreign apps like TikTok, and believes many users don't understand the extent to what information they are giving away when they download software like this.

"I've been speaking out against using TikTok for a while now, but the problem is it's really fun to use and it can be very addictive,” said Beck. He says its time we have a conversation about the privacy risks, so everyone is aware.

"The fact that CSIS is now sounding the alarm should give everyone pause to stop and think,” said Beck. “What is CSIS been seeing in data?”

Before taking any drastic actions, Trudeau says the government will wait to see how the Chinese company responds to pressures levelled at them by the U.S.