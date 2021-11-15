Health officials in Prince Edward Island report one new case of COVID-19

CHARLOTTETOWN -

Health officials in Prince Edward Island are reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the case involves a person in their 60s who recently travelled outside the province.

Prince Edward Island has eight active reported infections and has had 328 positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There is a flight exposure notification related to the latest case.

Anyone who travelled on Air Canada flight 8218 from Montreal to Charlottetown on Saturday, Nov. 13, is advised to monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19.

Morrison says anyone with symptoms should be tested, regardless of whether they have previously tested negative.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.