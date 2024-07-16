Heat warnings issued across the Maritimes, thunderstorm watches in effect for parts of Nova Scotia
Heat warnings are once again issued across most of the Maritimes Tuesday, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 31 C.
High humidex levels in all three provinces will make it feel more like 36 to 39 C.
The heat warnings are expected to last into Wednesday in New Brunswick, while they may continue through to Thursday in both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.
Little relief is expected overnight, with low temperatures forecast between 17 and 20 C.
THUNDERSTORM WATCHES
The high heat and humidity bring a risk of thunderstorms to Lunenburg and Queens counties in Nova Scotia.
According to Environment Canada’s website, conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and torrential rain.
“Thunderstorms have formed early this morning in Queens County and areas just offshore. These storms are forecast to move east along the South Shore in coming hours,” reads Environments Canada’s website.
“Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”
Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall, according to Environment Canada.
A cold front expected to cross the Maritimes late Wednesday and Thursday will break the current heat wave. Click here for more details.
