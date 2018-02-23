

CTV Atlantic





The mother of a missing New Brunswick teen who disappeared under suspicious circumstances is making a plea for information that will help bring her son home.

Brayden Joseph Thibault of St. Stephen, N.B. was last seen on Fredericton’s north side the afternoon of July 31.

Police say the 17-year-old boy’s disappearance has been deemed suspicious and foul play is suspected, but no arrests have been made.

Amanda Frigault read a statement on behalf of the family at RCMP headquarters in Fredericton Friday morning, asking anyone with information about her son to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

"Please help them find Brayden, help them bring him home and help begin to heal the hearts of all the people who love him,” said Frigault.

Frigault has also recorded and released a video, which is being shared by the New Brunswick RCMP.

“We know there are people out there who know what happened to Brayden Thibault and we want them to see this video,” says RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Thibault is described as five-foot-eight inches tall and 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his inner left arm that reads “Trust your struggles.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP.