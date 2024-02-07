'Her spirit is there': Story of Becca Schofield to tour N.B. stages

A play about the late Rebecca Schofield premieres Thursday night in Fredericton and will tour across New Brunswick throughout the month of February.

“Becca” is the story of a Riverview, N.B., teenager who did everything she could to make the world a better place before she died of brain cancer on Feb. 17, 2018, at the age of 18.

After she was diagnosed with terminal cancer in February 2015, the teen started her worldwide #BeccaToldMeTo movement that encouraged people to commit acts of kindness and to do good deeds.

Theatre New Brunswick artistic and general director Natasha MacLellan said the play is documentary-style theatre.

Portraying her life accurately was important to everyone involved in the project because Becca became so well-known and her story was so rooted in the generosity and kindness of her movement, MacLellan said.

“We didn’t want to put on a play that made the Schofields uncomfortable or try to dramatize her life to make it look like a Hollywood or Hallmark Christmas movie of the week. We wanted it to be honest and heartfelt and we wanted the Schofields to be proud of the show as well,” said MacLellan.

The playwright worked closely with the Schofield family during pre-production.

“Mélanie Léger did interviews with people in the story and read all the Facebook posts and so all of the dialogue in the play is words that actually got said or words that were written online,” said MacLellan.

Becca herself is not a character in the play – no young actress portrays her.

“But she permeates the whole play,” said MacLellan. “Her spirit is there. Her movement is there. It’s all about her, but the focus is on the movement and the family.”

Becca’s mother told CTV News on Tuesday the whole family plans on being in attendance Thursday night in Fredericton.

Anne Schofield said the whole experience is “surreal” and very touching for them.

MacLellan said what people take out of the show is their own.

“Our greatest hope is that people are inspired to do more acts of kindness. To embrace kindness and to keep this movement alive,” she said. “Our hope is that the kindness movement is strengthened and that it continues because the world really needs it.“

“Becca” by Theatre New Brunswick in collaboration with Théâtre populaire d’Acadie will tour around the province until March 2.

The bilingual play will feature dialogue in both French and English.

Surtitles will be projected on the set when the actors speak in each language so everyone will be able to understand the dialogue.

The cast features Mélanie LeBlanc, Matthew Lumley, Bianca Richard, Danielle Toner, Carlo Weka and is directed by Geneviève Pineault.

Visit tnb.nb.ca/Becca for dates, show times and ticket information.

