High and dry: Halifax snubbed from list of hosts for 2024-2025 SailGP season

After hosting a record-breaking event, Halifax’s SailGP race will not be returning next season.

Organizers released the list of host sites for the 2024-2025 season, and Canada is not included.

Fifty-thousand spectators viewed the Halifax race with massive crowds showing up on Halifax and Dartmouth waterfronts, as well as on the water.

Leading the event list with the most destinations is the United States, which is scheduled to host three races in 2024-2025 season. One in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

SailGP fans showed up hours before races in Halifax on June 2, 2024. Criticism online was swift and critical.

One angry commenter on social media said, "Stupid decision not to return to Halifax. Fast ticket sellout, large crowds and perfect viewing venue."

Another commentor wrote. "Interesting that Canada didn't make it into the mix," while another replied, "A slap in the face to all Canadians."

SailGP says they hope to return to Canada in 2025-2026.

