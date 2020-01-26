ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- High schools in Newfoundland and Labrador's capital are expected to reopen for the first time since a massive snow storm buried the city over one week ago.

About 7,000 students are expected to return to class Monday in St. John's and throughout its greater metropolitan area.

Tony Stack, director of education for the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, says a decision on when the city's remaining 21,000 students will return to school is expected to be made later Monday.

Stack says the idea of a phased-in return is to ensure safety as the city continues work to clear its snow-clogged streets.

He says road conditions have necessitated bus route adjustments and students with special needs whose streets haven't been cleared will not be picked up by alternate forms of transportation.

St. John's, which saw a dump of more than 76 centimetres of snow Jan. 17, lifted a state of emergency on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.