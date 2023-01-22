HMCS Fredericton deploys on Operation Reassurance

Last minute hugs and well-wishes sent the crew of HMCS Fredericton off on a six month deployment.

“We have a bristol-board with all the months and she marks it off every day with the little number of counter we take the numbers and switch them out,” said Adelia Franklin whose spouse is aboard the frigate.

Leading seaman Donald O’Leary is leaving for his second mission in two years, but saying goodbye doesn't get easier.

“Leaving family is always tough but it’s the job we signed up for and we know it’s coming and we’ve had lots of time to prepare for it but it doesn’t make it easier,” said O’Leary.

The Fredericton will sail with HMCS Montreal and HMCS Asterix to the Mediterranean Sea as part of Operation Reassurance.

“There absolutely is a heightened sense of urgency,” said Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpia.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised tensions in the region.

The three Canadian ships will support NATO's efforts in the area.

“They will monitor Russian activity on a daily basis. They will do exercises in training to make sure that we’re inter-operable with our allies and that we are ready for any emergency and if that happens we will contribute on behalf of Canada,” said Santarpia.

Coxswain Keegan Dawson has been in the navy for 25 years, this will be his longest deployment.

“We’ve got a great crew and when you have a great crew it makes everybody’s job a lot easier. There will be a lot of heavy hearts today but over the next few days everybody will rebound and we will start focussing toward the mission that we’re going on,” Dawson said.

HMCS Fredericton is scheduled to return at the end of July. The mission could be extended if needed.