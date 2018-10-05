

CTV Atlantic





Police are investigating alleged threats that prompted three high schools in the Halifax area to be placed in hold and secure Friday.

Tim Simony, the principal at Halifax West High School, says staff called 911 after receiving information from a student about a potential threat to the school.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the school around 8 a.m.

The school was initially placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown was later downgraded to a hold and secure as police secured the scene.

School buses were redirected to Soccer Nova Scotia while police completed a threat risk assessment.

Police determined there was no threat and the hold and secure was lifted around 9:15 a.m. Buses returned to the school and classes resumed.

Simony says police will remain at the school throughout the day.

Police also responded to Auburn Drive High School and Cole Harbour High School after an alleged threat was made at Auburn Drive.

Several RCMP vehicles were seen at both schools, which were placed in hold and secure, Friday morning.

Students at Cole Harbour High School told CTV Atlantic they were instructed to stay inside the school until lunch, and were told to stay away from Auburn Drive.

Some students were seen leaving Auburn Drive with their parents Friday morning.

The hold and secure has since been lifted at both high schools.

Karen Hudson, the principal at Auburn Drive, says all students and staff are safe, but police will remain on scene throughout the day as a precaution.

The incidents at Halifax West and Auburn Drive are under investigation. There is no word on whether they are connected at this time.