Holiday break starts early for Nova Scotia students in public schools

Nova Scotia has announced students in public schools will start their holiday break early.

In a news release Wednesday, the Department of Education said the break will begin for students after classes end on Friday, Dec. 17. Staff will report to work as usual next week, unless they are required to isolate for public health reasons.

"As we have folks in the school system who are required to self-isolate, it limits our ability to have staff in place," said Druhan.

"There are a lot of schools that look an awful like a ghost town these days and it's a challenge to teach meaningfully and make sure schools can function right now," said Paul Wozney, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

The province has committed to keeping learning centres open on Dec. 20 and 21, for students whose needs are met through learning centres and require additional support.

"I want to thank all of our students and staff for their hard work this year," said Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development.

"We need to recognize that the recent outbreak in our province has put pressure on our schools, the people who work there and the students and families who are connected to our classrooms. In light of the operational impacts stemming from the Omicron variant and the need for close contacts to self-isolate, we have made the decision to modify our school calendar and support those who need it most. Today's decision will provide clarity and certainty to parents, guardians, students and staff."

According to the Department of Education, a small number of schools have had to move to at-home learning, and a small number of others may need to do so before Friday.

“The decision to begin the school holiday break early is an operational decision based on staffing pressures and not a public health decision,” reads the release.

The start of the official school holiday break remains Wednesday, Dec. 22. and Druhan says the department will continue to monitor the pandemic over the holidays and consult public health before schools reopen.

Some parents, like Amy Ells, say they're relieved with the province's decision.

Ells already decided to keep her children home after being notified of a COVID-19 exposure at their school on Dec. 1.

After seven notifications, Ells' children were notified as close contacts, were tested and self-isolated.

She has not sent them back to school since.

"It was very much based on just needing to not isolate again before Christmas and needing to feel safe at home as a family," explained Ells.

Lindsay MacPherson took her daughters out of school on Tuesday after hearing of more cases in their school community.

"I just thought with the holidays coming that the kids might end up close contacts and being stuck in isolation during Christmas which would not be ideal for anyone," said MacPherson.

In Antigonish, N.S. where the source of the current outbreak began, parents are echoing a similar concern.

Kelly Newell hopes the extended break for students will coincide with a drop in COVID-19 case numbers.

"If not, and if I still feel that my daughter is at risk, then I will not hesitate to keep her back and resume online learning," said Newell, who has school-aged children.