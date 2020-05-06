HALIFAX -- An extensive search for a missing child in Truro, N.S. will continue through the night.

The Truro Police Service, Truro Fire Service, Ground Search and Rescue, EMO and a helicopter from the Department of Natural Resources are concentrating their search efforts near the waterway of the Salmon River.

"The search team continues to be hopeful and will continue their search throughout the night," the Truro Police Service said in a news release Wednesday night.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Truro Police Service says 3-year-old Dylan (no last name given), was last seen near Queen and Elizabeth streets.

The boy was reported missing around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The RCMP, firefighters and Ground Search and Rescue crews are assisting in the search near Stanfield’s Ball Field. A helicopter has also been circling overhead.

Searchers also scoured the railroad tracks, the Salmon River, and in CN's Truro Reload Centre, a nearby a railyard.

"If it was my three-year-old, I don't know what I'd do," said neighbour Becky Forshner, who says she helped search for Dylan for approximately six hours.

Ground Search and Rescue was called in, but she wishes more people were helping in the search.

"I know we're in isolation right now, but there's a three-year-old little boy that's missing," Forshner said.

Police say the child was last seen wearing a green jacket with patches and a fur hood, camo pants and bluish rubber boots.

Police ask anyone with information to immediately contact Truro Police Services at 902-895-5351.